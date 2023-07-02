Chapel Hart Share Cinematic 'Welcome To Fist City' Video

Chapel Hart recently released a cinematic video for "Welcome to Fist City" as a tribute to iconic country singer Loretta Lynn.

The trio, made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, included the song on their latest Glory Days album, released in May.

The Tim Hardiman-directed video also features Alexis Carter (former Miss Mississippi), Mickie James (WWE superstar), Tera Fister (Nashville singer/songwriter), and Tony Smith (former Mississippi Senator). It was filmed in historic Clarksdale, Mississippi.

At the end of the video, each of the singer-songwriters are seen holding up the same black-and-white image of Lynn as the words "In loving memory of Miss Loretta Lynn" appear on the screen.

"Just when I think we can't have more fun bringing a story to life, I'm proven wrong yet again," says Swindle. "Getting a chance to film this long-awaited video—and in the historic Clarksdale, MS no less—has been an experience I'll never forget. I can only hope that it puts as many smiles on other people's faces as much as it does mine every time I watch it!"

"This music video has you hanging on from the opening scene," says Danica. "Our hope is that people will watch our videos and 'feel' something! It feels like we did it again, you will laugh, you will gasp, you will say oh wow! Ultimately we hope folks have as much fun watching as we do making them! We may be ready for the big screen after this one!"

Devynn shares, "It was so much fun!! I think the part that I enjoyed the most was watching the storyline of both Fist City and Welcome to Fist City come to life. I feel that the video truly ties everything together and creates a perfect vivid picture. Tim Hardiman is a genius and it was such a pleasure to work with him."

The trio had previously revealed that Lynn reached out to them after hearing the song they wrote in response to Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

Following Chapel Hart's golden buzzer performance of "You Can Have Him Jolene," the legend took to social media to say, "I love it, ladies. Now I'm wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs!"

(Photo: Alexis Carter)

