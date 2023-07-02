Japan Tankan Survey Data On Tap For Monday

The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the first quarter, large industry capex was seen higher by 3.2 percent, while small industry capex was seen higher by 1.4 percent. The large manufacturers index had a score of +1 with an outlook of +3, while the large non-manufacturers index had a score of +15 with an outlook of +20.

New Zealand will provide May figures for building consents; in April, consents were down 2.6 percent on month.

Australia will release May numbers for building permits and home loans. Approvals are expected to rise 2.0 percent on month after sinking 8.1 percent in April. Home loans were down 3.8 percent on month in April.

Hong Kong will provide May figures for retail sales; in April, sales were up 15.0 percent on year.

Indonesia will release June figures for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.24 percent on month and 3.64 percent on year after adding 009 percent on month and 4.00 percent on year in May. Core CPI is expected to add 2.64 percent on year, easing from 2.66 percent in the previous month

Finally, several of the regional nations will see June results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Caixin).

Economic News

