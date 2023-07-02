BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturing Index Climbs To +9 In Q2

Large manufacturing in Japan strengthened in the second quarter of 2023, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of sentiment showed on Monday with a diffusion index score of +5.

That beat forecasts for a reading of +3 and was up from +1 three months ago.

The outlook came in at +9, exceeding expectations for +5 and up from +3 in the previous quarter.

Large all industry capex is now seen higher by 13.4 percent, blowing away forecast for 4.9 percent and up from 3.2 percent in the previous three months.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +23, beating forecasts for +22 and up from +20. The outlook was +20, missing forecasts for +21 and up from +15 three months earlier.

The small manufacturing index was at -5, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +11.

