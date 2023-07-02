Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Inches Higher In June - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to contract in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 44.8.

That's up from 44.3 in May although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Production at Taiwanese manufacturing firms fell for the fifteenth month in a row in June, and at a rapid pace that eased only slightly from May. Companies frequently mentioned cutting output volumes due to a drop in sales. Total new fell at a sharp rate that was also only slightly softer than that seen in the previous month.

Manufacturers frequently mentioned that weaker global demand conditions had impacted new orders. New export orders fell at a substantial pace, and one that was the quickest for five months, with firms noting softer client demand across a variety of external .

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.