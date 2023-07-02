Thai Manufacturing Sector Slows In June - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.2.

That's down from 58.2 in May although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

New orders rose for a third straight month in June, albeit again at a slower rate than April's record. Greater interests in Thai manufactured goods and an expansion of the customer base underpinned the latest upturn, according to panelists. Anecdotal evidence also showed that improved visitor arrivals over June helped to drive international new orders, which grew at the fastest rate in just over two years.

As a result of solid demand growth, manufacturing production continued to expand in June. The pace of growth further eased from the April record, in line with new orders, but remained strong by historical standards.

