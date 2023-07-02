Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In June - S&P Global

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in June, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.5.

That's up from 50.3 in May and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Underpinning the latest expansion was a renewed increase in new orders during June. Incoming new rose solidly after falling slightly in May, as better underlying demand conditions supported growth. However, foreign demand continued to decline, albeit only marginally.

Production levels increased as a result of higher overall new orders. Furthermore, the rate of expansion was solid. However, manufacturers continued to see backlogs of work climb as the rise in demand exceeded their ability to fulfil orders in a timely manner.

