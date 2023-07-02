Australia Owner-Occupied Home Loans Rise 4.0% In May

The value of owner-occupied home loans in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent on month in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$16.37 billion.

On a yearly basis, loans fell 20.2 percent.

Investment lending climbed 6.2 percent on month and dropped 20.9 percent on year to A$8.50 billion.

Total home loans rose 4.8 percent on month and shed 20.5 percent on year at A$24.86 billion.

Loans for the construction of new homes slumped 19.4 percent on month but jumped 29.2 percent on year to A$2.66 billion. Loans for the purchase of property added 8.1 percent on month and lost 11.9 percent on year at A$5.92 billion.

Economic News

