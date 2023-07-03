Irish Manufacturing Sector Contracts Most In Over 3 Years

Ireland's manufacturing activity deteriorated further in June and at the fastest pace in more than three years amid continued downturns in output and new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed Monday.

The AIB Ireland manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped slightly to 47.3 in June from 47.5 in May. Any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Both new orders and output declined, with the latter contracting at its fastest rate since February 2021. Foreign client demand fell for the thirteenth successive month and at a strong rate overall.

Consequently, firms reduced their purchasing activity at the sharpest pace in over three years.

Goods producers lowered workforce numbers for the first time in seven months and at the fastest rate in close to three years.

On the price front, input prices dropped further at the steepest pace since April 2020, linked to lower raw material and energy prices. As a result, selling prices declined for the second straight month.

Supply pressures also softened in June, as average lead times shortened for the fourth month in a row, underpinned by an improvement in shipping times from overseas suppliers.

Irish companies remained optimistic about their future output expectations amid hopes of an upcoming boost in sales volumes.

