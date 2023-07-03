Dutch Manufacturing Activity Continues To Shrink In June

The Dutch manufacturing activity continued to shrink in June due to sustained declines in output and new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.



The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 43.8 in June from 44.2 in the previous month.

The index has remained below the neutral 50.0 mark for the tenth consecutive month, signaling contraction in the sector. Moreover, this was the lowest reading in over three years.

"The Nevi Netherlands Manufacturing PMI suggests that the downturn is far from over," ABN AMRO manufacturing sector economist Albert Jan Swart, said.

The survey showed that new orders logged a sustained and rapid reduction. Sales declined at one of the sharpest pace in the survey history. New export orders dropped for the eleventh consecutive month.

Declines in output and orders led to a fresh reduction in manufacturing employment. The fall in staffing levels was the first since October 2020.

Backlogs of work decreased for the fifth consecutive month, largely reflecting subdued order books. Due to weaker demand, manufacturers reduced input buying.

Further, the survey showed that suppliers' delivery times improved for a sixth straight month.

On the price front, data revealed that the fall in input prices was among the fastest on record. There was a back-to-back decrease in factory gate charges. Optimism among manufacturers moderated in June, to the weakest since last November.

