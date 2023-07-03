Indonesian Inflation Eases To 3.52%, Lowest In 14 Months

Indonesia's inflation rate slowed more-than-expected in June to reach the lowest level in more than a year, largely due to lower food prices, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.52 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 4.00 percent increase in May. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 3.64 percent.

The latest inflation was the lowest since April last year, when prices had risen 3.47 percent.

Moreover, the inflation rate has remained within the central bank's target range of 2-4 percent.

Core inflation also moderated to 2.58 percent in June from 2.66 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a growth rate of 2.60 percent.

Prices for food, beverages, and tobacco increased at a slower rate of 2.85 percent annually in June versus 4.27 percent a month ago.

Transportation charges were 10.18 percent higher compared to last year, and utility charges climbed by 2.49 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.14 percent in June, and the expected drop was 0.24. The core consumer price index rose 0.12 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.