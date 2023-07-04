European Economic News Preview: Germany Foreign Trade Data Due

Foreign trade data from Germany is the only major economic data due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's external trade data for May. Exports are forecast to grow at a slower pace of 0.3 percent on month in May, while imports are expected to rebound 3.1 percent.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's unemployment data is due. The number of unemployed is forecast to fall by 63,500 in June after falling 49,300 in May.

Economic News

