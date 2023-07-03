Bridgewater's Co-Chief Investment Officer Challenges Market Optimism, Advocates For AI Integration

Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, had been on the verge of a historic performance last year, betting that a rapid series of interest rate hikes would push the US into a recession. However, as bond yields fell and stocks rose towards the end of the year, the fund stumbled at the finish line.

Greg Jensen, the co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater, believes that are still overly optimistic about economic growth prospects and the Federal Reserve's ability to control inflation and reach its 2 percent target. In a recent episode of the Odd Lots podcast, Jensen argued that the Fed has a more realistic outlook than the markets regarding what it will take to trigger an equity rally.

Bridgewater's bearish bets last year seemed poised to deliver its best annual performance in over a decade. However, the fund's Pure Alpha fund saw a 13 percent decline in returns in the fourth quarter through November, and its more-leveraged Pure Alpha II fund experienced a drop of over 20 percent. This decline came as investors began speculating that the Federal Reserve would slow down its monetary tightening.

Jensen admitted that he had been wrong about some aspects of the market. He acknowledged that the degree and speed of tightening by the Federal Reserve were more significant than he had anticipated. The impact of higher interest rates, historically associated with rising personal savings rates, had been disrupted by the fiscal policies implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although Bridgewater still expects a more moderate impact of higher borrowing costs on companies, leading to job and investment cuts, the process is anticipated to unfold at a slower pace than initially predicted. Jensen tempered his view on economic growth, acknowledging that it would likely disappoint and inflation would exceed expectations, which could have negative implications for bonds and equities. He also highlighted the potential for rising savings rates to trigger a recession that would be challenging to manage.

Jensen emphasized that the increased adoption of new technologies, particularly in the form of artificial intelligence (AI), could significantly impact the macroeconomic landscape. Bridgewater has been an early adopter of machine learning and quantitative trading strategies. Jensen sees the value of AI lying in its ability to analyze vast amounts of data when combined with human insight.

Bridgewater aims to build an ecosystem where a multitude of AI "analysts" generate ideas and theories about the economy and markets. Jensen believes that the current cutting-edge language models, despite their lack of precision, can outperform many entry-level investment analysts in certain tasks. He envisions utilizing these technologies to enhance investment strategies.

As for individuals seeking to enter the industry, Jensen advises being creative and embracing new tools. He believes that curiosity about emerging technologies is essential and that their utilization will play a significant role in the future of work across knowledge-based industries.

