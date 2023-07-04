Brazil Industrial Production Rebounds 0.3%

Brazil's industrial production expanded as expected in May after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office IBGE showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed 0.3 percent monthly in May, reversing a 0.6 percent decline in April.

Even with a positive result in May, the industry is 1.5 percent below the pre-pandemic level and 18.1 percent below the record level reached in May 2011, the IBGE said.

Among major economic categories, capital goods production showed a monthly growth of 4.2 percent, and that of intermediate goods increased slightly by 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production grew 1.9 percent in May, reversing a 2.7 percent fall in the prior month. That was above the expected gain of 1.1 percent.

Economic News

