Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, imports were up 2.0 percent on month and exports fell 5.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$11.158 billion.

The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 3.00 percent.

Taiwan will provide June numbers for consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was up 2.02 percent on year.

