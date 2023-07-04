Australia Retail Sales Climb 0.7% In May

The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - coming in at A$35.524 billion.

That was broadly in line with expectations following the flat reading in April.

Individually, sales were up for food, household goods and cafes and restaurants; sales were down for clothing and department store items.

By region, sales were up in every territory except Tasmania.

On a yearly basis, sales rose 4.2 percent.

