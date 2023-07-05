European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final PMI Data Due

Final composite and services Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and other major European economic news are due on Wednesday.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes industrial production for May. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.2 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.8 percent increase in April.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to issue industrial output for May. Production is forecast to drop 0.5 percent annually, following a 0.9 percent drop in April.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's composite PMI survey results are due. The services index is seen falling to 55.5 in June from 56.7 in the previous month.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's PMI data. The services PMI is expected to drop to 53.0 in June from 54.0 a month ago.



Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am ET and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global releases euro area final PMI survey data for June. Final data is expected to confirm the flash composite index score at 50.3.

Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS final services PMI data is due. The final services PMI is seen at 53.7 in June, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for May. Economists expect the producer price index to fall 1.3 percent annually after rising 1.0 percent in April.

