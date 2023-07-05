Singapore Retail Sales Growth Eases To 1.8%

Singapore's retail sales growth eased further in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 3.7 percent gain in April.

Excluding motor vehicles, retail sales also grew 1.8 percent yearly in May after a 4.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

In May, most industries recorded annual increases. Sales of food and alcohol grew the most, by 24.9 percent from a year ago, though well below the previous month's 30.5 percent surge.

Similarly, the annual sales growth in the cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods industries eased to 13.1 percent from 16.8 percent.

Meanwhile, sales at petrol service stations plunged 18.2 percent annually in May, and those at department stores dropped by 0.6 percent.

Data showed that the online sales proportion was 11.8 percent of the overall retail sales in May.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in May after rising 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The index for food and beverage services alone grew 8.5 percent year-on-year in May, following a 15.3 percent rise in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.