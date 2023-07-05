French Industrial Production Rises For Second Month

France's industrial production increased for the second month in a row in May, mostly due to an increase in output of coke and refined petroleum products, the statistical office INSEE reported Wednesday.

Industrial output climbed 1.2 percent month-on-month in May, faster than the 0.8 percent rebound in April. Meanwhile, production was expected to drop by 0.2 percent.

Similarly, manufacturing output advanced 1.4 percent versus a 0.6 percent gain a month ago.

Production of coke and refined petroleum products surged 45.1 percent monthly in May, well above the 22.5 percent increase in April.

Production of machinery and equipment goods grew 1.5 percent, while the manufacture of food products and beverages increased 1.6 percent.

Data showed that the output of transport equipment rose by 1.1 percent and other manufacturing expanded by 1.0 percent.

The output produced in the construction sector was 0.9 percent higher compared to April, and mining and quarrying production showed an increase of 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, overall industrial production grew 1.5 percent in May, led by the manufacture of transport equipment.

