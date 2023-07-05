logo
Breaking News
  

Futures Pointing To Initial Weakness On Wall Street

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
wallstreet sept17 14jun23 lt

Stocks may see initial weakness on Wednesday as trading resumes following the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.5 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on recent strength in the markets, as the uptick seen during Monday's abbreviated session lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to their best closing levels in over a year.

Concerns about the outlook for the global economy may also weigh on Wall Street following disappointing readings on service sector activity in Europe, China and Japan.

Overall trading activity is likely to remain somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

Traders are likely to closely examine the minutes for clues about the outlook for interest rates after the Fed paused its recent series of interest rate hikes in June.

While the Fed is still widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point later this month, traders are hopeful that will be end of the rate-hiking cycle.

Not long after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of May. Factory orders are expected to increase by 0.8 percent in May after rising by 0.4 percent in April.

Following the strong upward move seen last week, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Monday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing modestly higher.

The Nasdaq rose 28.85 points or 0.2 percent to 13,816.77, the S&P 500 inched up 5.21 points or 0.1 percent to 4,455.59 and the Dow crept up 10.87 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 34,418.47. With the uptick, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in over a year.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slipped by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. The German DAX Index, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are all down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.65 to $71.44 a barrel after sliding $0.85 to $69.79 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,933.70, up $4.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,929.50. On Monday, gold inched up $0.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.52 yen compared to the 144.47 yen it fetched on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0890 compared to yesterday's $1.0879.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
UPS' Contract Negotiations With Teamsters Union Collapse
The marathon negotiations between United Parcel Service and the union representing its employees over a new contract have collapsed after failing to agree on the terms. The parties have been on the bargaining table ahead of the expiration of the current UPS Teamsters contract, covering more than 340,000 full and part-time workers, on July 31.
Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnut Returns For World Chocolate Day
Krispy Kreme's popular Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts are returing to the menu in celebration of World Chocolate Day for two days only, on July 7 and 8. It will be the only time this year that the doughnut maker and coffeehouse chain will be offering its Original Glazed Doughnuts smothered in rich chocolate glaze, the company said.
Mondelez Recalls Certain BelVita Breakfast Sandwich Products
Mondelez Global LLC, owned by snacks major Mondelez International, Inc., announced a recall of two varieties of belVita Breakfast Sandwich products citing the possible presence of undeclared peanut, a known allergen. The recall, conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, involves belVita Breakfast Sandwich, Dark Chocolate Creme variety as well as Cinnamon Brown Sugar wi
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap