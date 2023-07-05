Profit Taking May Contribute To Initial Pullback On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, with stocks likely to move to the downside as trading resumes following the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday.

Traders may look to cash in on recent strength in the , as the uptick seen during Monday's abbreviated session lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to their best closing levels in over a year.

Concerns about the outlook for the global may also weigh on Wall Street following disappointing readings on service sector activity in Europe, China and Japan.

Overall trading activity is likely to remain somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

Traders are likely to closely examine the minutes for clues about the outlook for interest rates after the Fed paused its recent series of interest rate hikes in June.

While the Fed is still widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter point later this month, traders are hopeful that will be end of the rate-hiking cycle.

Following the strong upward move seen last week, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance during trading on Monday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing modestly higher.

The Nasdaq rose 28.85 points or 0.2 percent to 13,816.77, the S&P 500 inched up 5.21 points or 0.1 percent to 4,455.59 and the Dow crept up 10.87 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 34,418.47. With the uptick, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in over a year.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets.

A number of traders also remained away from their desks amid an abbreviated trading session and the 4th of July holiday on Tuesday.

On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in the month of June.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI edged down to 46.0 in June from 46.9 in May, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. The dip surprised economists, who had expected the index to inch up to 47.2.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed U.S. construction spending climbed by more than expected in the month of May, although the advance came following a notably downwardly revised increase in April.

Most of the major sectors showed only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Banking stocks showed a strong move to the upside, however, with the KBW Bank Index jumping by 1.8 percent.

Considerable strength was also visible among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent gain posted by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.

Gold, tobacco and steel stocks also saw strength on the day, while pharmaceutical stocks showed a significant move to the downside.

Within the pharmaceutical sector, AstraZeneca(AZN) moved sharply lower after results from a high-level study of a new lung cancer treatment lagged expectations.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are jumping $1.65 to $71.44 a barrel after sliding $0.85 to $69.79 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,933.70, up $4.20 compared to the previous session's close of $1,929.50. On Monday, gold inched up $0.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.52 yen compared to the 144.47 yen it fetched on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0890 compared to yesterday's $1.0879.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday after new data showed China's economy continued to struggle in June.

Investors also looked ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting minutes as well as the U.S. jobs report for hints on the trajectory of U.S. monetary policy.

The dollar rose on weak risk sentiment after a private survey showed Chinese services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, adding to worries about a faltering post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Gold held steady and Treasury yields slipped, while oil reversed some gains made the previous day after Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporters, announced they will extend their output cuts in order to support prices.

Chinese shares fell after Goldman Sachs downgraded ratings on some Chinese banks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index settled 0.7 percent lower at 3,222.95. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.6 percent to 19,110.38.

Japanese shares ended slightly lower after Fast Retailing posted a drop in monthly sales. Shares of the Uniqlo brand owner fell 2.5 percent, while the Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.3 percent at 33,338.70. The broader Topix Index finished marginally lower at 2,306.03.

Pharma and shipping stocks rallied in an otherwise subdued market. Daichi Sankyo jumped 6.8 percent and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha climbed 5.6 percent.

Rakuten Group reversed an early slide to end 0.6 percent higher after the e-commerce firm announced steps to list its online brokerage arm.

In economic news, the headline au Jibun Bank Japan services activity index eased to 54 in June from a series record 55.9 in May.

Seoul stocks ended notably lower, with the Kospi finishing down 0.6 percent at 2,579 ahead of the June's FOMC meeting minutes release later in the day. Tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both fell over 1 percent.

Australian markets ended in the red as the latest reports on retail sales and service sector activity painted a mixed picture of the economy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4 percent to 7,253.20, with heavyweight financials leading losses a day after the Reserve Bank held its cash rate steady. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.3 percent lower at 7,453.10.

Europe

European stocks have slipped into the red on Wednesday as investors react to disappointing service sector activity data from China and look ahead to the release of Fed meeting minutes later in the day for directional cues.

Closer to home, the Eurozone Services PMI was finalized at a five-month low of 52.0 in June, down from May's 55.1. The Composite PMI stood dropped to a six-month low of 49.9 from May's 52.8.

Elsewhere, a survey showed U.K. private sector continued to grow in June, but at the slowest pace since March.

The German DAX Index, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are all down by 0.6 percent.

Building materials specialist SIG has shown a substantial move to the downside on the day after warning on profits.

Meanwhile, Evotec SE, a drug company, has jumped. The German company announced that its unit Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc. has secured a second contract from the US department of defense for $74 million.

Impellam Group has also soared after the British talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions company confirmed that it is in discussions with HeadFirst Global in relation to a possible offer by HeadFirst.

Keller Group has also spiked. Ahead of its interim results for the half year ended June 30, the geotechnical specialist contractor said that trading has been strong in the first half and it expects a record performance during the period.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Commerce Department is due to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of May at 10 am ET. Factory orders are expected to increase by 0.8 percent in May after rising by 0.4 percent in April.

At 2 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its June monetary policy meeting, when the central bank decided to pause its recent series of interest rate hikes.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat, titled "Monetary Policy: Lessons and Challenges," at the Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association in New York at 4 pm ET.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com