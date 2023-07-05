Brazil Service Sector Maintains Strong Growth Momentum

Brazil's service sector continued to expand strongly in June amid positive demand trends, survey results published by S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Brazil Services Business Activity Index dropped to 53.3 in June from 54.1 in the previous month. However, a score above 50 indicates expansion.

New orders increased at the sharpest pace in eight months, reflecting expanded clientele and a healthy demand environment.

On the price front, input price inflation quickened to a three-month high in June, linked to elevated borrowing costs and greater prices for food, refurbishment materials, software licenses, and utilities.

Nonetheless, output price inflation eased to a nine-month low at the end of the second quarter.

A combination of softer inflationary pressures and the prospect of interest rate cuts boosted optimism about growth prospects in the year ahead. The overall level of confidence rose to an eight-month high.

Increasing volumes of new business and optimistic outlooks supported another increase in service employment. The rate of job creation softened to the slowest since March, but was historically strong.

The composite output index slipped to 51.5 in June from 52.3 in May, indicating the slowest expansion in private sector activity in three months. Manufacturing acted as the main drag on the overall performance.

