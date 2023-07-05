FCA Probes Into Odey Asset Management And Founder Crispin Odey

The Financial Conduct Authority or FCA, the UK's top financial regulator, has publicly acknowledged its "intensive" oversight of Odey Asset Management, marking the first confirmation of its investigation into the troubled hedge fund group and its founder, Crispin Odey.

FCA were previously silent on the matter even after allegations of widespread sexual misconduct by Crispin Odey were reported by the Financial Times on June 8. The FCA's silence prompted the Treasury select committee to request information from the watchdog on June 14.

In a response to the committee published on Wednesday, FCA Chief Executive Nikhil Rathi stated that "in the exceptional circumstances of this case, it is necessary and appropriate for me to confirm to the Committee that the FCA has ongoing investigations into both Mr Crispin Odey and Odey Asset Management LLP." Rathi is set to testify in front of the committee on July 19, where further scrutiny of the FCA's investigation is expected.

The investigation into Crispin Odey revolves around allegations that he dismissed Odey Asset Management's Executive Committee for improper purposes, as well as whether he is deemed a "fit and proper person" to work in the financial services industry. The FCA is also examining whether Odey failed to comply with conduct rules regarding integrity, due skill, care, and diligence. In 2021, Crispin Odey fired the hedge fund's executive committee.

The Financial Times previously reported that 13 women alleged they had been sexually harassed or assaulted by Crispin Odey over a span of more than two decades. Odey vehemently denies these allegations. The claims led to major banks severing ties with Odey Asset Management, which is currently undergoing a breakup, and resulted in partners at the firm distancing themselves from its founder.

Crispin Odey has already been removed from the FCA's register of approved individuals in the financial services sector after being ousted from the hedge fund. However, if the FCA makes an adverse finding against him, he could face a ban from future financial services roles. Odey Asset Management declined to comment, while Crispin Odey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rathi disclosed that the FCA had been in contact with the police regarding the potentially criminal nature of the allegations. He further mentioned that parliament could enact legislation so that certain offenses automatically lead to a prohibition from a regulated sector. The FCA believes that such "non-financial misconduct" poses a sufficient risk to justify censure.

Rathi highlighted a previous case where the Upper Tribunal ruled that the FCA could not ban an individual solely based on a conviction for child sexual grooming but could only bar them for failing to disclose the conviction to the FCA. This example was presented to the committee to illustrate the limitations faced by the FCA in certain circumstances.

The FCA's investigations into Odey Asset Management are centered on possible contraventions of the FCA's Principles for Business, specifically the failure to conduct affairs with due skill, care, and diligence, as well as inadequate organization, control, and risk management systems and controls. The investigations were initiated in mid-2021, and the FCA's supervision of Odey Asset Management has been intensive since 2020.

According to the Financial Times, the FCA is considering expanding its investigations in light of the sexual misconduct allegations. Rathi emphasized the importance of not limiting the nature and scope of the investigations, stating that they may evolve over time. Legal experts, however, suggest that the FCA will need to provide sufficient evidence to demonstrate a lack of integrity in Crispin Odey's personal conduct.

