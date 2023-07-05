US Postal Service Implements Measures To Combat Robberies And Mail Theft

The U.S. Postal Service is taking action to address the increasing incidents of robberies of mail carriers and mail theft, which have contributed to a rise in check fraud. While the Postal Service has not issued an official warning to customers about mailing personal checks, experts are advising caution when sending checks.

Chuck Bell, Programs Director of Advocacy at Consumer Reports, suggests utilizing online payment methods whenever possible for increased security. By paying online, the risk of checks being intercepted and cashed by unauthorized individuals can be avoided.

According to the USPS, between October 2021 and September 2022, 412 letter carriers were robbed while on duty. From October 2022 to March 2023, the number of incidents rose to 305. During the same period, mail thefts, including those from blue collection boxes, increased from 38,500 in fiscal year 2022 to over 25,000 in the first half of fiscal year 2023.

Michael Martel, U.S. Postal Inspector and National Public Information Officer for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, acknowledged the rise in robberies and mail thefts, attributing them to the overall increase in crime across the country.

To combat these issues, the Postal Service and Postal Inspection Service have developed plans to enhance the protection of employees and facilities and prevent mail theft. Measures include the deployment of 12,000 high-security collection boxes that are more difficult for criminals to break into and the replacement of 49,000 older locks with electronic locks, reducing the risk of thieves robbing letter carriers for keys to access secure mail receptacles.

However, some members of Congress feel that more aggressive action is needed to address mail theft and protect mail carriers. The bipartisan Postal Police Reform Act has been introduced in the U.S. House, aiming to provide Postal police officers with increased authority to safeguard the mail system.

While the agencies have not explicitly recommended avoiding mailing checks, customers are urged to exercise caution due to the rise in check fraud. Bell, who was a victim of mail theft and check fraud in November 2021, stresses the importance of taking the issue seriously and shares his personal experience. Thieves can employ various methods to steal mail, including using glue traps on mailboxes or engaging in mailbox fishing to capture mail.

Once thieves obtain checks, they may attempt to alter them by removing handwritten ink and replacing it with different payees and amounts. Sophisticated criminal operations may infiltrate postal distribution centers, create fake businesses, and use stolen checks to gather personal data for fraudulent activities.

Although check usage has declined in recent years, criminals have increasingly targeted mail since the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a surge in check fraud cases. Experts recommend using secure mail drops, such as those inside post offices, when mailing checks to minimize the risk of theft.

