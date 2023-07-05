Renesas And Wolfspeed Enter $2 Bln Silicon Carbide Wafer Supply Agreement

Renesas Electronics Corporation and Wolfspeed, Inc. have entered into a wafer supply agreement and executed a $2 billion deposit to secure a 10-year supply commitment of silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers from Wolfspeed. This agreement aims to support Renesas in scaling the production of silicon carbide power semiconductors, starting in 2025. The signing ceremony took place at Renesas' headquarters in Tokyo, with Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas, and Gregg Lowe, President and CEO of Wolfspeed, in attendance.

Under the decade-long supply agreement, Wolfspeed will provide Renesas with 150mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers from CY2025 onwards. This move reinforces the companies' shared vision of transitioning the industry from silicon to silicon carbide semiconductor power devices. The agreement also anticipates the supply of 200mm silicon carbide bare and epitaxial wafers to Renesas once the recently announced John Palmour Manufacturing Center for Silicon Carbide becomes fully operational.

The demand for more efficient power semiconductors, driven by the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy, is rapidly increasing across automotive and industrial applications. To meet this demand, Renesas is expanding its in-house manufacturing capacity. The company has recently announced the restart of its Kofu Factory for IGBT production and the establishment of a silicon carbide production line at its Takasaki Factory.

Silicon carbide devices offer higher energy efficiency, greater power density, and lower system costs compared to conventional silicon power semiconductors. As the world becomes more energy-conscious, the adoption of silicon carbide is spreading across multiple high-volume applications, including EVs, renewable energy and storage, charging infrastructure, industrial power supplies, and traction and variable speed drives.

Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas, expressed that the wafer supply agreement with Wolfspeed will provide a stable, long-term supply of high-quality silicon carbide wafers, enabling Renesas to scale its power semiconductor offerings and better serve customer needs. He sees this as an opportunity for Renesas to become a key player in the growing silicon carbide market.

Gregg Lowe, President and CEO of Wolfspeed, emphasized the importance of having power semiconductor customers like Renesas to lead the global transition from silicon to silicon carbide, given the increasing demand in the automotive, industrial, and energy sectors. Wolfspeed, with over 35 years of experience in silicon carbide wafer production and high-quality power devices, views this relationship as a significant step in their mission to contribute to energy conservation.

As part of the agreement, Renesas has deposited $2 billion to support Wolfspeed's ongoing capacity construction projects, including the JP. Located in Chatham County, North Carolina, the JP is set to become the world's largest silicon carbide materials factory. With a multi-billion-dollar investment, the facility aims to increase Wolfspeed's silicon carbide production capacity by over tenfold compared to its current campus in Durham, North Carolina. The JP will primarily focus on producing 200mm silicon carbide wafers, which are larger than the traditional 150mm wafers, leading to higher chip yields and reduced device costs.

