European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for May. Economists forecast orders to grow 1.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.4 percent fall in April.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey data.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI data is due. The index is expected to drop to 51.0 in June from 51.6 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area retail sales data for May. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent on month after staying flat in April.

