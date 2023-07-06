Australia Trade Surplus Rises To A$11.79 Bln

Australia's foreign trade surplus increased in May as exports grew faster than imports, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus climbed to A$11.79 billion in May from A$10.45 billion in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was A$14.37 billion.

Exports rose 4.4 percent month-on-month in May, driven by non-monetary gold. Imports showed a comparatively slower increase of 2.5 percent

Economic News

