Finland Trade Gap Narrows To EUR 85 Mln

Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased markedly in May as imports fell much faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 85 million in May from EUR 1.2 billion in the corresponding month last year.

The value of exports dropped 7.0 percent year-on-year in May, while imports plunged by 19.8 percent.

Shipments to the EU member countries declined 6.8 percent annually in May, and imports from those nations slumped 14.5 percent.

At the same time, exports to countries outside the EU increased 0.7 percent, while imports from those countries slid 15.8 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.