logo
Breaking News
  

Asian Shares Fall On Hawkish Fed Minutes, US-China Tensions

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Asian stocks declined on Thursday, with hawkish Fed meeting minutes and lingering U.S.-China tensions keeping investors nervous.

The dollar consolidated gains and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes showed policymakers anticipate two more interest- rate hikes in 2023 to bring inflation back down.

Gold was a tad higher in Asian trade, while oil prices slipped on concerns about China's lackluster economic recovery.

Chinese shares ended lower as investors waited to see what does U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit means for China-U.S. relations. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.54 percent to 3,205.57.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 3.02 percent to 18,533.05 on heavy selling of Chinese banking shares.

Japanese stocks tumbled to end at over one-week low, with chip-related firms coming under selling pressure.

The Nikkei average fell 1.70 percent to 32,773.02, marking its lowest close since June 27. The broader Topix index ended 1.26 percent lower at 2,277.08.

Advantest, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron lost 2-4 percent after the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index dropped more than 2 percent overnight.

Socionext shares plummeted 22.8 percent after its biggest shareholders sold their entire stake in the chip designer.

Seoul stocks fell notably to extend losses for a third day running. The Kospi average shed 0.88 percent to finish at 2,556.29 as China's exports curbs announcement hit tech stocks. Chip giant SK Hynix gave up 2.5 percent.

On the positive side, Internet portal provider Naver jumped 4.8 percent and platform giant Kakao surged 4.2 percent.

Australian markets ended sharply lower as tumbling iron ore prices on the back weak Chinese data pulled down mining stocks. BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group lost 1-2 percent.

The big banks also fell 1-2 percent, while Magellan Financial plummeted 8.3 percent after disclosing $2.1 billion in net outflows for the month of June.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.24 percent to 7,163.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.18 percent lower at 7,365.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index ended down 0.36 percent at 11,959.33.

U.S. stocks fell overnight as the June FOMC minutes confirmed a hawkish hold stance and data showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose less than expected in May.

The Fed minutes showed that board members expect more rate hikes, but at a slower pace.

The Dow dipped 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both eased around 0.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
FDA, FTC Warn Against Illegal Sale Of Copycat Food Products With Delta-8 THC
U.S. Federal regulators have warned against six companies for illegally selling copycat food products containing Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta-8 THC, a substance with psychoactive and intoxicating effects. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued warning letters to these companies after being concerned that these products with Delta-8 THC
UPS' Contract Negotiations With Teamsters Union Collapse
The marathon negotiations between United Parcel Service and the union representing its employees over a new contract have collapsed after failing to agree on the terms. The parties have been on the bargaining table ahead of the expiration of the current UPS Teamsters contract, covering more than 340,000 full and part-time workers, on July 31.
Krispy Kreme's Chocolate Glazed Doughnut Returns For World Chocolate Day
Krispy Kreme's popular Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts are returing to the menu in celebration of World Chocolate Day for two days only, on July 7 and 8. It will be the only time this year that the doughnut maker and coffeehouse chain will be offering its Original Glazed Doughnuts smothered in rich chocolate glaze, the company said.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap