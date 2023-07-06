U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly More Than Expected In May

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed by slightly more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said the trade deficit decreased to $69.0 billion in May from a revised $74.4 billion in April.

Economists had expected the trade deficit to shrink to $69.8 billion compared to the $74.6 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The narrower trade deficit came as the value of imports tumbled by 2.3 percent, while the value of exports fell by 0.8 percent.

Economic News

