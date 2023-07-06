GTCR's Historic $10 Bln Stake Acquisition Of Worldpay Sets New Industry Standard

Private equity firm GTCR, based in Chicago, has announced its acquisition of a majority 55 percent stake in Worldpay from Fidelity Information Services for a staggering sum of over $10 billion. This deal holds significant importance as it stands as the largest private equity transaction of the year in terms of enterprise value, amounting to $18.5 billion. Moreover, it marks the largest deal in GTCR's 43-year history.

In addition to the acquisition, GTCR has committed $1.25 billion in additional financing specifically for future acquisitions. Furthermore, it has been revealed that Charles Drucker, former executive chairman and CEO of Worldpay, will return to the company as CEO under GTCR's ownership.

The transaction comes after Fidelity Information Services had previously expressed intentions to spin off Worldpay through an initial public offering. However, GTCR has stated that it currently has no immediate plans to take the newly acquired company public.

Collin Roche, co-CEO of GTCR, shared insights on the deal, highlighting that any future acquisitions will likely focus on augmenting Worldpay's product offerings and potentially expanding its geographical coverage. Roche emphasized the advantage of GTCR's scale, explaining that smaller businesses often possess innovative products but lack the necessary scale to fully capitalize on them, which GTCR can provide.

One noteworthy aspect of this deal is GTCR's ability to secure bank financing. Roche mentioned that the firm employed a "fairly conservative cap structure" and leveraged the deal in the "low to mid 4's on EBITDA." This demonstrates GTCR's financial acumen and its ability to secure favorable financing arrangements.

With GTCR's acquisition of Worldpay, the financial landscape undergoes a significant shift. The deal's magnitude, coupled with GTCR's plans for future growth, positions Worldpay as a major player in the industry. The implications of this transaction are far-reaching, and it will be intriguing to observe the impact of GTCR's ownership and the strategic direction it takes with Worldpay.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News