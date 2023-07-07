Swiss Jobless Rate Stable At 1.9%

Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in June after falling slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Friday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 1.9 percent in June, the same as in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 1.8 percent.

In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.0 percent.

The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 85,099 in June from 88,076 in the prior month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, remained stable at 1.7 percent in June.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate also remained stable at 2.0 percent.

