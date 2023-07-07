Italy Retail Sales Rise For Second Month

Italy's retail sales increased for the second straight month in May as sales of food and non-food items advanced, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.

The retail sales value climbed 0.7 percent month-on-month in May after rising 0.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected only a 0.1 percent gain.

The value of sales of non-food items grew 1.1 percent over the month, and sales of food goods increased by 0.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 3.0 percent in May from 3.2 percent in April.

Online sales were 1.5 percent higher in May compared to last year, but slower than the 2.8 percent rise in the preceding month.

Data also showed that the volume of retail sales recovered 0.2 percent monthly versus a 0.1 percent fall in April.

