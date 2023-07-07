Wall Street Might Open In Negative Ahead Of Jobs Report

Investor feedback to the Labor Department's Monthly Jobs Report might be the highlight on Friday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

Asian shares finished in negative, while European shares are trading broadly up.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were at 0.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 22.75 points.

On Thursday, the Dow ended down 366.38 points or 1.1 percent at 33,922.26. The Nasdaq slumped 112.61 points or 0.8 percent to 13,679.04 and the S&P 500 slid 35.23 points or 0.8 percent to 4,11.59.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 213,000, while it was up 339,000 in May.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 76 bcf.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 841 and the U.S. rig count was 674.

Asian stocks declined on Friday. Chinese shares ended slightly lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite slipped 0.28 percent to 3,196.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.90 percent to 18,365.70.

Japanese shares tumbled. The Nikkei average dropped 1.17 percent to 32,388.42, extending losses for a fourth consecutive session on Fed tightening concerns.

The broader Topix index settled 0.97 percent lower at 2,254.90.

Australian fell the most in two weeks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.69 percent to 7,042.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 1.64 percent at 7,244.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is up 37.33 points or 0.53 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 82.12 points or 0.53 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 23.84 points or 0.33 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 23.31 points or 0.21 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.39 percent.

