U.S. Employment Jumps Less Than Expected In June

A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of June.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 209,000 jobs in June after surging by a downwardly revised 306,000 in May.

Economists had expected employment to shoot up by 225,000 jobs compared to the spike of 339,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed the unemployment rate edged down to 3.6 percent in June from 3.7 percent in May, in line with economist estimates.

Economic News

