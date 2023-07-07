Estonia Inflation Eases To 9.2%, Lowest In 19 Months

Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the fifth straight month in June to the lowest level in just over one-and-a-half years amid continued fall in transport costs, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 9.2 percent year-over-year in June, which was slower than the 11.3 percent gain in May.

Further, this was the weakest rate of inflation since November 2021, when prices had risen 8.8 percent.

The CPI was influenced the most by the 19.5 percent price increase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for almost a half of the total rise, the agency said.

Household goods were 11.3 percent more expensive compared to last year, and clothing and footwear prices alone grew 11.2 percent.

At the same time, transport costs dropped 7.6 percent as petrol and diesel prices were cheaper in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices showed an increase of 0.7 percent, after remaining flat in May.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.