Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is currently in a state of upheaval as key executives have resigned due to CEO Changpeng Zhao's handling of regulatory investigations.

According to Fortune, several senior figures, including general counsel Hon Ng, chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann, and SVP for compliance Steven Christie, have informed Zhao of their departure this week. This comes on the heels of Matthew Price, a former IRS agent hired by Binance in 2021 to oversee global investigations and intelligence, also leaving the company.

The resignation of these executives poses a significant management and strategic crisis for Binance, particularly as the exchange grapples with mounting regulatory pressure. The departures are especially concerning as they involve the legal and compliance units that directly interact with regulators. This situation is likely to further intensify the regulatory scrutiny on Binance.

In response to the publication of this story, Zhao stated in a message to Fortune that the company had appointed a new general counsel a month ago and that Chief Compliance Officer Noah Perlman would remain with the company. He also clarified that Hillmann's departure was due to personal reasons.

According to an individual familiar with the situation at Binance, the executives chose to resign due to Zhao's response to an ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice. Numerous reports have indicated that the investigation, which has been underway for over a year, focuses on Binance's alleged attempts to deceive U.S. regulators, as well as potential money laundering and sanctions violations on the platform.

Binance is already facing serious regulatory lawsuits filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Speculation has been rife that the Justice Department is on the verge of filing a criminal complaint against both the company and Zhao.

The ongoing investigations in the United States, coupled with probes in Europe, Australia, and other regions, have fueled rumors that Zhao may step down in an effort to help Binance weather the regulatory storm. In June, Bloomberg published a detailed profile of Richard Teng, an up-and-coming Binance executive with extensive experience, dubbing him the "heir apparent" to Zhao as the company contemplates succession options.

However, thus far, Zhao, a versatile genius well-versed in both Western and Asian culture, has shown no indication that he is prepared to relinquish his position.

Despite the current challenges, Binance remains the largest cryptocurrency exchange globally. Nevertheless, in recent months, the exchange's market share has started to decline, likely due to the regulatory pressures and the decision by banks in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere to sever their ties with Binance, impeding its access to fiat currency.

