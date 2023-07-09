logo
Novartis To Appeal To U.S. Court Of Appeals To Uphold Validity Of Entresto Combination Patent

Novartis (NVS) said the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled the Entresto (sacubitril / valsartan) 'combination patent' to be invalid. It will appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to reverse the District Court's ruling. Meanwhile, the company maintained confidence in short and mid-term growth, and maintained 2023 guidance as well as mid-term outlook.

Looking ahead for full-year 2023, Novartis still expects group core operating income to grow high-single digit in constant currencies and group sales to grow mid-single digit in constant currencies.

The company also maintained its mid-term outlook of +4% sales growth (in constant currencies) 2022-2027 CAGR, with 40% Core OpInc margin for Novartis ex-Sandoz.

Novartis noted that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware issued a negative decision regarding the validity of a patent covering Entresto and combinations of sacubitril and valsartan, which expires in 2025 with its pediatric exclusivity.

The company will continue to defend vigorously its intellectual property rights relating to Entresto, including the combination patent as well as multiple patents covering additional innovations. Currently no generic Entresto products have tentative or final FDA approval. If approved, any commercial launch of a generic Entresto product prior to the final outcome of Novartis appeal, or ongoing infringement litigations involving other patents, may be at risk of later litigation developments.

Since October 2019, Novartis has been involved in patent infringement litigation with numerous Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filers who are seeking approval to market generic versions of Entresto. Currently, Entresto is protected by multiple Orange Book-listed patents which expire between 2023 and 2036 (including any pediatric exclusivity).

On July 6, 2023, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia issued a decision that the proposed generic Entresto products from Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. will infringe U.S. Patent Nos. 8,877,938 and 9,388,134. That decision only pertains to Mylan.

Novartis previously entered into settlement agreements with several ANDA filers that will be able to launch a generic version of Entresto in the United States on an agreed-upon date, or earlier in certain circumstances. Details of these settlements are confidential.

