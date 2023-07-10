Japan Eco Watchers Index At 3-Month Low, Outlook Eases

A measure of public opinion about the Japanese weakened for the second straight month in June to the lowest level in three months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 53.6 in June from 55.0 in May. Economists had forecast the index to remain stable.

However, a reading above 50 indicates optimism.

Both household and cooperative activities contributed to the decrease in the overall index.

The outlook index that signals future activity decreased to 52.8 in June from 54.4 in May.

