Irish Construction Activity Recovers In June

Ireland's construction sector returned to growth territory for the first time in nine months in June, led by a faster rise in new orders along with easing inflationary pressures, survey results from S&P Global showed Monday.

The headline BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.4 in June from 49.4 in May. A score below 50 indicates expansion, while any reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Among sectors, commercial activity logged the strongest growth, while housing activity fell at its softest pace since October last year.

New orders grew for the fifth successive month amid a more favorable demand environment.

Consequently, firms raised their workforce numbers at the steepest pace in three months.

On the price front, input price inflation was the lowest in the current 38-month sequence due to reduced demand for inputs.

At the same time, supply chain delays continued, and were slightly worse than in May.

Construction companies remained broadly optimistic and expect increased activity over the next twelve months on the back of general hopes for a boost in demand.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.