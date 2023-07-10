Dutch Industrial Output Plunges 9.2%

The Netherlands' industrial production continued to decline sharply in May, largely due to a sharp contraction in chemical output, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production dropped 9.2 percent year-on-year in May, though slower than the 12.2 percent slump in April. Production has been falling since December last year.

Among sectors, chemical industry output declined the most by 18.5 percent annually in May, followed by production in the rubber and plastic division with a 10.8 percent fall.

At the same time, machinery industry output logged double-digit growth of 12.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased by an adjusted 1.2 percent in May.

Entrepreneurs in the manufacturing industry were less positive in June, as they were less positive about expected activity and the order book.

