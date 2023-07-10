Indonesian Consumer Confidence Remains Strong In June

Indonesia's consumer confidence stayed positive in June despite easing slightly from May's 1-year high, survey data from the Bank of Indonesia showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to 127.1 in June from 128.3 in the previous month. However, a reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

The current economic condition index declined by 2.1 points to 116.8 in June. The overall strong sentiment was largely based on the current earnings index.

The consumer expectation index also remained strong in May, falling marginally by 0.3 points to 137.5 from 137.8 in May.

Economic News

