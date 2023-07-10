Norway Inflation Eases Less Than Forecast; PPI Falls At Faster Rate

Norway's consumer price inflation moderated somewhat in June and producer prices declined sharply on falling energy and extraction costs, data from Statistics Norway revealed Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 6.4 percent year-over-year in June after rising 6.7 percent in May. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 6.2 percent.

Meanwhile, core inflation rose unexpectedly to 7.0 percent from 6.7 percent. Economists had forecast the core rate to slow to 6.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.6 percent in June versus a 0.5 percent increase in May. The expected rise was 0.7 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices grew the most, by 13.4 percent annually in June, followed by 9.1 percent costs for recreation and culture.

Separate data from Statistics Norway showed that producer prices plunged 28.5 percent from a year ago in June, faster than the 23.5 percent decline in May.

Economists had forecast the annual decrease to deepen to 36.4 percent.

Energy goods prices logged an annual fall of 44.8 percent and the cost of extraction and related services declined 45.5 percent.

Month-on-month, producer prices posted a monthly growth of 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 8.3 percent drop in May.

