Finland Industrial Production Recovers In May

Finland's industrial production rebounded in May driven by manufacturing output, Statistics Finland reported Monday.

Industrial output grew 2.5 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 2.1 percent fall in April.

Manufacturing was up 2.1 percent on month. Industries that reported robust growth were the electrical and electronics and the chemical industry. By contrast, mining and quarrying output declined 11.9 percent.

Year-on-year, industrial production posted an annual increase of 1.7 percent, reversing April's 3.2 percent decrease.

Another data from the statistical office showed that manufacturing orders dropped only 0.8 percent in May from a year earlier. This was much slower than the 17.0 percent decline posted in April.

Orders received by metal industry increased 5.3 percent, while orders in chemical industries declined 9.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.