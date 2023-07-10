Portugal Trade Gap Widens In May

Portugal's foreign trade deficit widened in May from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.53 billion in May from EUR 2.42 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, the shortfall was EUR 2.19 billion.

Exports were 6.9 percent lower in May compared to last year, faster than the 3.3 percent drop a month ago.

The annual growth in imports was 4.1 percent, after a 6.0 percent fall in April.

Excluding fuels and lubricants, there was an annual decrease of 4.4 percent in exports, while imports were 3.8 percent higher.

