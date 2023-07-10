Sensex, Nifty Poised For Firm Start

Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday, mirroring firm cues from global .

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their buying streak for the ninth session in a row on Monday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) snapped their selling spree from last week, stock exchange data showed ahead of key macro data and corporate earnings due this week.

India overtook China as the most preferred destination for investing in emerging market debt, according to 142 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes, and senior portfolio strategists from 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks representing USD 21 trillion in assets.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty moved in a narrow range before finishing marginally higher on Monday. The rupee gained 3 paise to close at 82.58 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded in the green this morning after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported better than expected sales and China signaled more economic support measures to support the ailing property market.

The dollar sank to a three-week low and U.S. Treasury yields slipped ahead of U.S. consumer price inflation data due out on Wednesday.

Gold traded flat while oil edged up after falling about 1 percent in the U.S. trading session overnight on fuel demand concerns.

U.S. stocks rose in cautious trade overnight after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her talks with senior Chinese officials were productive and a trio of Fed policymakers reiterated the need for more rate hikes.

The Dow gained 0.6 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both added around 0.2 percent.

European stocks finished broadly higher on Monday as China stimulus hopes offset survey results showing a drop in eurozone investor sentiment for the third straight month.

The pan European STOXX 600 inched up 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both rose about half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis