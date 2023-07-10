Japanese Market Modestly Higher

The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, snapping a five-session losing streak, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 32,200 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight and boosted by with gains in stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 85.18 points or 0.26 percent at 32,274.91, after touching a high of 32,468.70 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably lower on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.5 percent and Toyota is losing more than 1 percent.

In the tech space, Advantest is surging more than 4 percent, Screen Holdings is adding more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is up almost 1 percent.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging up 0.1 percent each, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is flat.

The major exporters are mixed. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are edging up 0.4 to 0.5 percent each, while Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Sony is edging down 0.2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco is surging almost 7 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is gaining more than 4 percent and Nissui is adding almost 4 percent, while Yaskawa Electric and Renesas Electronics are up almost 3 percent each.

Conversely, Kobe Steel and Daiichi Sankyo are losing almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 141 yen-range on Tuesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks ended higher on Monday with the Dow outperforming the other major averages in a somewhat lackluster session. While the Dow stayed positive right through the day's session, the S&P 500 fell into the red around noon before recovering to move higher, and the Nasdaq spent much of the session in negative territory.

The Dow closed with a gain of 209.52 points or 0.62 percent at 33,944.40. The S&P 500 closed higher by 10.58 points or 0.24 percent at 4,409.53, while the Nasdaq climbed 24.77 points or 0.18 percent to settle at 13,685.48.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day, led by gains in energy stocks. While U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.23 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and Germany's DAX both climbed 0.45 percent.

Crude oil futures fell on Monday as concerns about outlook for energy demand outweighed recent data showing a jump in inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended lower by $0.87 or about 1.2 percent at $72.99 a barrel.

