Dutch Inflation Eases As Estimated In June

The Netherlands' consumer price inflation eased for the first time in three months in June, as initially estimated, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 5.7 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 6.1 percent increase in May. That was in line with the flash data published on June 30.

The decrease in inflation was mainly due to the price development of motor fuels and food, the agency said.

In June, motor fuels were 23.2 percent cheaper compared to last year, while the annual growth in food items eased to 13.1 percent from 15.2 percent in May.

Data showed that energy prices fell at a slower pace of 9.1 percent yearly in June after a 24.9 percent fall a month ago.

Excluding energy and motor fuels, consumer price inflation eased to 7.2 percent from 7.9 percent.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, softened to 6.4 percent in June from 6.8 percent in the previous month, as estimated.

