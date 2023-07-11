Japan Machine Tool Orders Plunge 21.7%

Japan's machine tool orders declined for the sixth straight month in June amid lower demand both domestically and internationally, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed Tuesday.

Machine tool orders plummeted 21.7 percent year-on-year in May, slightly slower than the 22.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Domestic demand was 29.9 percent lower in June compared to last year, and foreign orders contracted 16.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, machine tool orders rose 1.4 percent in June, reversing a 9.9 percent drop in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.