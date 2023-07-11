Amended: Philippine Trade Gap Narrows In May

Corrects headline

The Philippine foreign trade deficit decreased in May as exports rose amid a sharp fall in imports, the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Tuesday.

The trade deficit dropped to $4.4 billion in May from $5.6 billion in the same month last year. In April, the deficit was $4.8 billion.

Exports climbed 1.9 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 20.2 percent slump in the previous month.

Imports declined 8.8 percent annually in May, slower than the 15.0 percent plunge in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.