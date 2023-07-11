UK Wages Rise At Record Pace; Jobless Rate Climbs

Britons' regular pay increased at the joint-strongest rate on record adding to signs that the inflationary pressures are set to remain strong, while the unexpected rise in the jobless rate somewhat soothed such fears, official data showed on Tuesday.

Average earnings excluding bonuses advanced 7.3 percent in three months to May, the Office for National Statistics reported. The increase in regular pay was the joint-highest on record. Wages were forecast to climb 7.1 percent.

Including bonus, average earnings grew 6.9 percent from the last year, slightly faster than economists' forecast of 6.8 percent.

The ILO jobless rate rose to 4.0 percent in the three months to May from 3.8 percent in the preceding period. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent.

"The latest UK wage data is a blow for the Bank of England in its battle against high inflation," ING economist James Smith said. The wage growth could push the BoE into another 50 basis point rate hike in August, the economist added.

Capital Economics' economist Ashley Webb said the BoE will raise interest rates further, by at least another a quarter point in August and possibly a bit further thereafter.

The economic inactivity rate decreased 0.4 percentage points in three months to May. The decline was largely driven by those inactive for other reasons, those looking after family or home, and those who are retired, the ONS said.

In June, the payrolled employment showed a monthly fall of 9,000 to 30.0 million.



In April to June, the number of vacancies decreased 85,000 sequentially to 1.03 million. This was the 12th consecutive decline.



About 128,000 working days were lost because of labor disputes in May, marking the lowest since July 2022, data showed.

